Soul sensations to strut their stuff in tribute show at Nottingham venue

Soul Legends – with special guest Lemar - is coming to the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, on February 21.

Get ready for an evening of classics from legends such as Barry White, George Benson, Michael Jackson, Tina Turner, Lionel Richie, Wilson Pickett, Chaka Khan, Earth Wind & Fire, and more, in this top tribute show.

With two Brit Awards, and three MOBO Awards special guest Lemar will be taking you through his legendary songs including Dance (With You), If There’s Any Justice, It’s Not That Easy, The Way Love Goes, If She knew and many more.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555 or see www.trch.co.uk