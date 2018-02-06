Sparkling selection of pieces in NPO’s next concert

Nottingham Philharmonic Orchestra will look to follow up the success of their recent family concert when they perform at Nottingham’s Albert Hall on Sunday, March 18, starting at 3pm.

Conducted by Mark Heron, the programme for this concert will feature three pieces: Leonard Bernstein’s On The Waterfront Suite, adapted from his score for the 1954 film, Erich Maria Korngold’s sparkling Violin Concerto, featuring soloist

Callum Smart, no stranger to audiences in the area, and the concert ends with Petrushka, the second of Stravinsky’s great, groundbreaking ballet scores.

For more on the orchestra and how to get tickets, go to www.nottinghamphilharmonic.co.uk