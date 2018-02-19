Sparkling weekend in store at The Diamond

There’s another busy weekend of music lined up at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Friday, February 23, features a tribute gig at the Stoney Street venue by Rod and the Facez. Admission is £7.50 members/£9 non-members.

Then, on Saturday, February 24, you can see The Jerseytones, with the very best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Entry is £7 members/£8.50 non-members.

Finally, on Sunday, February 25, check out a gig from Kaned with support from Nasty High. Show times are 9pm until 11.15pm latest. Admission is members £5/non-members £6.50.

For more, see www.thediamonduk.com