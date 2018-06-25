Star conductor to take a trip to the movies with orchestra at RCH

John Wilson and the John Wilson Orchestra will be making their latest visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on December 13.

The theme for the concert, by the star British conductor and his handpicked orchestra, is at At The Movies and the special guest is Kim Criswell.

It will feature hit songs and music from movies including Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, ET, The Philadelphia Story, People and The Shadow of your Smile.

John Wilson’s 70-piece superstar orchestra has established an international reputation performing repertoire from the golden era of Hollywood and Broadway musicals and music for the big screen.

Joined by guest soloist Kim Criswell, this will be a wonderful evening full of fabulous songs and music.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk

Photo credit: Chris Christodoulou