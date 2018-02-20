Star DJ Lamacq is back in city to mark Rescue Rooms’ 15th birthday

BBC 6 Music DJ and champion of independent venues Steve Lamacq is returning to play a DJ set at the Rescue Rooms to mark its 15 years at the heart of Nottingham’s live music scene.

Opened by DHP Family on February 22, 2003, as a place to host cutting edge live music, the Goldsmith Street bar, main room and club has been described as a ‘jewel in the crown’ of Nottingham’s live music and is an important destination on the touring circuit for emerging acts.

Steve Lamacq - who played during the opening week - will pay tribute to its musical legacy taking a journey from punk rock through Britpop right up to his current favourites when he plays a special event on Saturday, February 24.

“The Rescue Rooms is a great little venue, especially for bands just on the cusp of making a breakthrough. It’s still small enough to feel intimate, but big enough to create a sense of excitement and promise. I remember seeing the Kaiser Chiefs there, just as they were about to take off and it’s still one of the best sets I’ve seen them do.

“So it’ll be lovely to be back and have a crack at DJing again. It’s quite a varied set these days from punk rock through Britpop and up to a few things I really like at the moment.”

The party gets underway at 1pm on Saturday, February 24, with the free ‘All Dayer’ offering two rooms of live music from local up and coming artists as well as acts who have played Rescue Rooms in the past.

Since its inauguration into the Nottingham music scene in 2003, Rescue Rooms has consistently shown itself to be ahead of the game with a forward looking booking policy.

Everyone from The Killers, Calvin Harris, La Roux, Four Tet, Chase & Status, Bloc Party, Magnetic Man, Simian Mobile Disco, Ellie Goulding, Animal Collective and The Libertines have played the 450-capacity venue since it burst onto the scene 15 years ago.

Completely refurbished in 2011, Rescue Rooms was relaunched with a brand new look and feel in the main bar and a new layout to the concert hall to improve sightlines and access as well as the installation of top of the range light and sound systems.

Every Saturday, the venue teams up with Stealth nightclub next door for Stealth Vs Rescued, a Saturday night clubbing experience that encompasses all styles of dance and alternative music to create a weekly mini clubbing festival.

DHP Family’s director of promotions, Anton Lockwood, who joined the company to open Rescue Rooms, said: “We recognised the need for a first class small/medium sized live music venue in Nottingham.

“We did a lot or research and hard thinking about venues around the world that we liked, and didn’t like, and took the best of them all along with the experience of live music from Rock City.

“It was brilliant to finally have a venue with the right atmosphere, capacity and facilities to be able to bring in the kind of artists into the city that we couldn’t before. And now 15 years later, Rescue Rooms continues to showcase artists who are often on the verge of making it to the next level.”

The Birthday Week celebrations include:

Thursday, February 22 - 15th Anniversary Party with This is England DJs. Free entry.

Friday, February 23 – Bama Lama Singsong

www.alttickets.com/bamalamasingsong-rescue-rooms-2018-02-23-20-30

Saturday, February 24 - All dayer event celebrating local bands, food and beer in Nottingham

Saturday, February 24 – Steve Lamacq DJ set part of Stealth Vs Rescued

www.alttickets.com/steve-lamacq-tickets

Sunday, February 25 – Comedy Night. 6.30pm doors £5 per ticket

www.alttickets.com/sensible-sundays-comedy-night-rescue-rooms-2018-02-25-19-00

Monday, February 26 – Acoustic Rooms takeover event

Tuesday, February 27 – Pressure Special Event

Wednesday, February 28 – Rescue Rooms Super Quiz

Photo credit: Javier Garcia/BPI