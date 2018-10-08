Star sax player Jess to appear with top orchestra at Royal Concert Hall this week

Jess Gillam was one of the stars of the show at last month’s Last Night of the Proms, and will be making a guest appearance at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, October 12.

The star alto saxophonist will be the guest soloist in a concert to be given by the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Ben Gernon.

Jess Gillam will feature in Glazunov’s Saxophone Concerto and Debussy’s Rhapsody For Orchestra And Saxophone. The rest of the concert will feature the orchestra performing Bartok’s spectacular Miraculous Mandarin Suite and Tchaikovsky’s evergreen Symphony No 5.

For more, see www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

Photo credit: Kaupo Kikkas