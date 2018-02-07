Sutton gig lined up this weekend for Stumble Brothers

Check out a gig of classic rock and blues music at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield this weekend by local favourites The Stumble Brothers.

The performance at the Stoney Street-based venue is to take place on Sunday, February 11, and they will be on stage at around 9pm.

Cam from the band explained: “It’s great to be playing at the Diamond again after many years and we will be performing our take on rock and blues music which you will find exciting and different.

“We are being supported by local band Pretty Babs so all in all should be a great night.”

Entry is members £3/non-members £4.

For more on this and other gigs at the venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com