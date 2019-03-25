Tickets go on sale in April to see 5ive, East 17, Blazin’ Squad and more at Motorpoint Arena Nottingham

Stepback! 90s Vs 00s will see acts from two iconic decades go head-to-head on stage in a great throwback night and you can see the show when it comes to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, November 8.

Tickets for the Nottingham gig, one of six extra arena dates across the country that have been added due to public demand, go on sale at 9am on Friday. April 12, priced at £51.60.

All prices listed include administration and facility fee.

Artists including 5ive, S Club, Fatman Scoop, East 17, Blazin’ Squad, Big Brovaz, Booty Luv and 911 will headline the groundbreaking event with, most recently announced, Atomic Kitten.

Everybody loves a comeback, and there is no return to the pop universe more triumphant than the return of these well-known names. They provided the soundtrack to the pop explosion of the late nineties and noughties and they are now returning to do it all again - but bigger and bolder than ever before.

Promoter for the tour, Dan Nelmes said: “The appetite for nostalgia has never been stronger and we are thrilled to present this full-on throwback fest across UK arenas this autumn. This tour promises to be a massive hit. It will be a glamorous, action-packed extravaganza with no skimping on the sequins or dance moves.

“Stepback! 90s Vs 00s is going to be unmissable for any pop fan - a retro party like never before. We are excited to add more dates to the tour as the demand has been amazing. Many of the added shows are arenas we visited last year, including Nottingham, and we can’t wait to return.”

Tickets are on sale from 9am on April 12 and you can click here to buy them online. They can also be obtained via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.

