Tickets on sale on Friday for Ozzy’s Nottingham gig

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne is to perform in Nottingham next year as part of his No More Tours 2.

The 2019 UK leg will see Ozzy kick things off at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Friday, February 1, when he will be joined by Judas Priest.

This summer saw Ozzy go solo on the European festival circuit, with headline performances at Download UK, Paris and Madrid, Firenze Rocks, Copenhell, Grasspop Metal Meeting and Sweden Rock Festival.

“I’ve been extremely blessed to have had two successful music careers,” he said. “I’m looking at this final tour as being a huge celebration for my fans and anyone who has enjoyed my music over the past five decades.”

On his upcoming farewell world tour, produced by Live Nation, Ozzy Osbourne will celebrate more than five decades as a performer (both as a solo artist and as lead singer of Black Sabbath which toured through Europe in 2017 on their farewell tour).

Tickets for his Nottingham appearance will go on sale at 9am on Friday, September 7, priced at £65.30 and £76.50 (prices are listed with admin and venue facility fees included).

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/ozzy-osbourne via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.