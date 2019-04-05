Tickets on sale on Wednesday to see 5ive, A1, Damage and 911 at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Fans of 90s music are in for a real treat when The Boys Are Back, featuring hugely popular acts 5ive, A1, Damage and 911, comes to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Friday, March 13, 2020.

Tickets to see the hit-packed show will go on general sale on Wednesday, April 10, from 10am.

The tickets cost £22.50-£32.50 plus VIP Meet and Greet package.

You can click here to find out how to get hold of tickets or call the box office on 0115 9895555.

