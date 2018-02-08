Top cello soloist Alisa to perform at Royal Concert Hall

Star American cellist Alisa Weilerstein returns to Nottingham in a concert of patriotic pieces on Thursday, February 15.

The Czech Philharmonic will be conducted by Tomas Netopil in the concert.

The concert features Weilerstein as the soloist in a performance of Dvorak’s Cello Concerto, the passionate work whose emotive themes are played out in an expansive, symphonic soundscape.

Occupying similar musical terrain are two stirring pieces from Smetana’s epic symphonic cycle Má Vlast, which describe the Hussite stronghold of Tábor and the mountain, Blaník, where St Wenceslas’s army sleeps until his country’s hour of need.

Like his Czech counterparts, Edward Elgar’s patriotic musical voice is heard in his ‘Enigma’ Variations, which evoke images of his Malvern home and the friendships that sustained him.

Amongst the perfectly orchestrated portraits are the composer’s ever-encouraging wife, Alice, several fellow musician friends, and, most famously, “Nimrod”, a heartfelt tribute to one of his most valued supporters that’s become synonymous with the spirit of England and a mainstay of emotive ceremonial occasions.

The concert begins at 7.30pm. Tickets are £15-£43 and are available from the Box Office on 0115 989 5555, in person from 9.00am to 8.30pm, Monday to Saturday and 24 hours online at trch.co.uk.