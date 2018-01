Friday, January 12, is the date for the latest visit to The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield by Limehouse Lizzy.

The acclaimed outfit will be returning with their tribute show to the great Thin Lizzy.

Then, on Saturday, January 13, the Stoney Street venue hosts a double header of a tribute evening, featuring musical homages to Simple Minds and U2.

For more on these and any other forthcoming gigs at the venue, go to www.thediamonduk.com