Vengaboys added to line-up for 90s concert in Nottingham

The Vengaboys have been added to the star-studded Stepback 90s concert taking place at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Thursday, December 6.

The Dutch dance group will join Peter Andre, 5ive, S Club, BoyzLife, B*Witched, Blazin’ Squad, Booty Luv, Big Brovaz and East 17.

Vengaboys - who have sold more than 25 million records around the world - rose to fame in 1999 with songs such as Boom, Boom, Boom Boom! and We’re Going to Ibiza! which both went to number one in the UK’s Official Singles Chart.

Other songs to make it into the UK’s top ten include We Like To Party!, Up And Down, Kiss, Shalala Lala and Uncle John From Jamaica.

StepBack90s is being promoted by Showtime Promotions, who are also behind the StepBack 80s concert that is coming to Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on Saturday, October 27.

Dan Nelmes, director at Showtime Promotions, said: “We couldn’t throw a 90s party without the upbeat energy of the Vengaboys, so we’re really pleased to have secured them for this concert.

“They were one of the stand out artists at the close of the 90s decade that just kept churning out catchy tunes that have a timeless feel about them, so we know they will go down a treat with the Nottingham crowd.

“Tickets are selling fast for this concert. It is a rare chance to see such a high calibre line-up of 90s acts all under one roof on the same night, so we’d urge people to buy in advance online to avoid any potential disappointment on the night.”

Tickets for the Stepback! 90s Concert are on sale now priced at £51.30 (price is listed with admin and venue facility fees included).

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/stepback-the-90s via 0843 373 3000 or in person at the Motorpoint Arena Box Office, Bolero Square, The Lace Market, Nottingham, NG1 1LA.