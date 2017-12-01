X Factor stars set for Sheffield show

The X Factor’s six semi-final acts are heading for Sheffield after being confirmed as part of The X Factor Live Tour 2018.

And a seventh wildcard act for the UK tour – which will arrive at Sheffield’s FlyDSA Arena on Friday, March 2 – will be decided via an online vote from all the acts to feature in this year’s live shows.

The top six artists confirmed for the tour are: Rak-Su, Grace Davies, Kevin Davy White, Lloyd Macey, The Cutkelvins and Matt Linnen.

Rak-Su are the first ever act on the hit ITV talent show to have had two number one singles on iTunes while being on the show

Becca Dudley, The X Factor digital host, will be on the road with the contestants and presenting the tour competition each night –and at the end of each show, the audience will then become the judges and choose a winner!

It is the 16th time the live tour has visited Sheffield.

Tickets, priced from £22.40, including booking fee, are now available from www.flydsaarena.co.uk, 0114 256 5656 or in person at the venue box office.

Catch The X Factor final on ITV on Saturday, December 2, at 7.05pm, and Sunday, December 3, at 7.15pm.

