George Ezra has announced a live date at Rock City in April.

The singer-songwriter will release his highly-anticipated sophomore album Staying At Tamara’s on March 23 and will play Rock City on April 2.

Staying at Tamara’s comes three years after the release of his multi-platinum selling number one debut album Wanted On Voyage.

Tickets for his Nottingham gig are available at http://bit.ly/2BeXufZ