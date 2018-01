Patrick Monahan is live at Nottingham Theatre Royal next month with his brand new show, Rewind Selector 90s.

The family favourite comedian will be comparing life as an Irish/Iranian teenager in 90’s Cool Britannia to today’s Teen Brexit Britain and how today’s kids use technology more powerful than a NASA spaceship.

He is in Nottingham on February 12 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2Dfbx71