She may have been three hours late, but Madonna's 'Madame X' show did not disappoint

What can I say about Madonna at Le Grand Rex in Paris? No words can even come close to describing it.

The show was scheduled to start at 8.30pm but finally got underway almost three hours later – for most artists that would have resulted in thousands of complaints, but not Madonna fans.

Madonna onstage during the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 1, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Having been a huge fan since her 1990 Blond Ambition tour, three hours was nothing.

The seats were higher than I expected them to be and, hating heights, I resigned myself to the fact I may not even last for the whole show.

When we went into the theatre our phones were all locked away for a phone-free experience, as advertised.

It was actually refreshing to look around and see people not slumped over their phone screens.

Madonna came on and all was forgiven.

She struggled for the first couple of songs and then sat and poured her heart out, explaining the pain she was in.

The theatre erupted with love.

The show was like nothing I have ever seen on a concert or theatre stage before.

It was brilliant and worth every penny of the 'overpriced tickets' that people had referred to when they went on sale.

The whole production from the staging, musicians and graphics were just incredible. Her vocals were fantastic - she seems to sing better live than she does on television.

It was a pleasure to be in such an intimate show with my idol, and by the end of it, I felt like the whole room fell in love with her all over again.