Britpop stars Shed Seven have announced a huge outdoor summer concert at Doncaster Racecourse.

The York-based indie band have been unveiled as the first act to play after racing at Town Moor in 2020.

Shed Seven

The group will perform at the venue on August 15.

Finding fame within the Britpop scene in the 1990s, Shed Seven hit dizzying heights with their single Chasing Rainbows and their debut album ‘Change Giver’.

They have released a number of huge selling hits and albums including smash hit songs such as Getting Better and Disco Down.

A spokesman for Doncaster Racecourse said: “Don’t have your friends asking ‘where have you been tonight?’

“We have ‘high hopes’ that ‘the heroes’ Shed Seven will deliver an outstanding night of music.

‘It’s not easy’ but you’d be stuck to find a ‘better days’ entertainment in Doncaster this summer.

Shed Seven tickets will be available for pre-sale via Ticket Master at 10am on Friday 10 January followed by general sale on Friday 24 January directly from Doncaster Racecourse.

The band are the first act to be announced for live music after racing at Doncaster this year.

In previous years, big name performers such as Madness, Status Quo, Jess Glynne, James, Brian Wilson, Spandau Ballet and Rita Ora have all graced the stage after racing at Town Moor.

Further acts and race days are expected to be announced by Doncaster Racecourse in the coming weeks and months.

Tickets are priced at: £35 advance, £25 children and under 18’s (Under 5’s free admission).