Silent disco parties to be staged at National Ice Centre this week

The National Ice Centre in Nottingham will host two Silent Disco skating parties on Friday, September 14.

A Family Silent Disco, running from 5.30pm to 7pm) will keep the kids entertained as they skate along to a choice of chart and dance hits. A Back to School Silent Disco will get underway from 7.30pm where the lights go all the way down and skaters can listen to a variety of music through their headsets.

A silent disco is a lot like a regular disco except everyone is listening to their choice of music through headphones so you can have your own little party.

Tickets are available to pre-book now and prices include skate hire and headset rental. Tickets can be pre-booked at https://www.national-ice-centre.com/silent-discos/

Tickets can also be purchased in person on the day at the National Ice Centre and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham box office.