Strictly stars Anton & Erin are sweeping into Nottingham

Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag come to Nottingham next week
Strictly Come Dancing duo Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag bring their new show Broadway to Hollywood to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next week.

A stunning new production of dance, music and song, Broadway to Hollywood showcases the undisputed talent of the nation’s favourite ballroom couple and a stellar supporting cast including brilliant star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world-class ensemble dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

The show will feature Anton & Erin dancing to classic hits like Somewhere in Time, Cry Me a River, Mr Bojangles, Downtown, This Nearly Was Mine, New York, New York, Couple of Swells, Libertango and more.

It is in Nottingham on Thursday, February 1 and tickets are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk