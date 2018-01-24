Strictly stars Anton & Erin are sweeping into Nottingham

Strictly Come Dancing duo Anton Du Beke and Erin Boag bring their new show Broadway to Hollywood to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall next week.

A stunning new production of dance, music and song, Broadway to Hollywood showcases the undisputed talent of the nation’s favourite ballroom couple and a stellar supporting cast including brilliant star vocalist Lance Ellington, six world-class ensemble dancers and the 25-piece London Concert Orchestra conducted by Richard Balcombe.

The show will feature Anton & Erin dancing to classic hits like Somewhere in Time, Cry Me a River, Mr Bojangles, Downtown, This Nearly Was Mine, New York, New York, Couple of Swells, Libertango and more.

It is in Nottingham on Thursday, February 1 and tickets are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk