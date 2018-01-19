The Comedy About A Bank Robbery is coming to Nottingam

Ocean’s Eleven meets the Marx Brothers in a laughter-packed show at Nottingham Theatre Royal later this year.

Following the phenomenal sell-out success of their multi award-winning comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, Mischief Theatre return with their latest West End smash hit, The Comedy About A Bank Robbery.

A priceless diamond has been entrusted to the city bank, an institution so corrupt that even the security guards are on the take.

Can it be safely stored or will it all go horribly wrong?

Don’t miss this smash-and- grab hit comedy that’s guaranteed to deliver swag loads of laughter.

It is at the Theatre Royal from September 25-29, tickets are on 0115 9895555 or www.trch.co.uk