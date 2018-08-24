The Prodigy to play Nottingham date on new European tour

The Prodigy have announced a UK and European tour this November and December to tie in with their seventh studio album, No Tourists, which is released on November 2.

And the 28-date tour includes Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 3.

Always uncompromising, The Prodigy’s influence can be seen across generations, turning metal kids onto raving and ravers into metalheads.

The band put out genre destroying record after genre defying record and from the very start, The Prodigy were renegade revolutionaries.

Put simply, The Prodigy are no tourists and never were.

The band has clocked up six number one albums, sold 30 million records, played to many millions around the world, and won multiple honours, including two Brit Awards, two Kerrang! Awards and five MTV Awards.

Though much has changed in the musical and social landscape, what remains a constant is The Prodigy’s resolute focus to always do things their own unique way and in 2018 the urgency and irrepressible spirit of The Prodigy has never been more needed.

Tickets are £40.10 and £51.30 (maximum of four tickets per person) on 0843 3733000, online at www.motorpointarenanottingham.com/online/the-prodigy or in person at the arena box office.