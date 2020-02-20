The Stranglers announce final full tour - here's how to get tickets

Tickets have gone on sale for The Stranglers final extensive tour of the UK which will hit Sheffield and Nottingham later this year.

Renowned as one of the UK’s most influential British groups, the band promise a set that will cover tracks from their extensive catalogue spanning more than 45 years.

Audiences at Sheffield City Hall on October 30 and Nottingham’s Rock City on November 3 can expect to be swept up high on the wave of The Stranglers’ powerful sound, pounding rhythms, soaring melodies, quirky humour and thrillingly daring musicianship.

Ruts DC will be special guests on the tour, due to demand from fans.

The final full tour will be a hlghlight of an action-packed year for The Stranglers whose debut movie is imminent.

Formed in 1974, The Stranglers’ uncoompromising attitude was embraced by the punk movement. Their first three albums (Rattus Norvegicus, No More Heroes and Black and White) were released within 13 months of each other, scoring hit singles such as Peaches, No More Heroes and Walk On By. Further success followed with Always The Sun, Strange Little Girl and the mercurial Golden Brown among others, earning the group 24 top 40 singles and 18 top 40 albums.

The Stranglers are fronted by founder member Jean Jean-Jacques Burnel, who handles vocals and bass, accompanied by long-term keyboard player and vocalist Dave Greenfield, guitarist and vocalist Baz Warner and drummer Jim Macaulay.

For tickets go to www.gigsandtours.com or www.ticketmaster.co.uk

