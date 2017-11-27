The Stranglers will be definitive in Nottingham next year

The Stranglers will be hitting the road again next March for The Definitive Tour.

And they will be playing Nottingham’s Rock City on March 12.

With the vast catalogue of material that the Stranglers have in their recorded arsenal, it is never easy to decide exactly which songs to bring together on record or perform live on tour.

But for this new tour, the band will present their ‘definitive collection’, timed to coincide with the planned re-release of their first seven albums originally issued on the UA and EMI/Liberty labels.

One of the UK’s most exciting, credible and influential British groups, The Stranglers are riding high on the crest of a resurgent wave of popularity.

They continue to thrive on the live circuit and their existing large and loyal fan base has swelled in recent years as new converts join the ranks.

With record-breaking, sell-out shows and festival appearances throughout the UK and the rest of the world, public demand to hear and see the group has never been so high.

For this new tour, the band has announced that Therapy? will be their special guests.

Famous for the million-selling album Troublegum, Therapy? will release their new album early next year.

Tickets are available on 0844 8110051 or www.gigsandtours.com