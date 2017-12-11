A real beauty of a panto gets under way at Theatre Royal

The Theatre Royal Nottingham’s sensational family pantomime, Beauty and the Beast, stars Sherrie Hewson, Ben Richards, Ben Nickless, and Andrew Ryan, in an all-new spectacular production.

It opened on Saturday, December 9 and runs until January 14.

Actress, TV star, ex-Loose Women presenter, and Nottingham native, Sherrie Hewson leads the cast as Mrs Potty. Her roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, Crossroads, and the legendary Carry On films have all led to Sherrie becoming one of Britain’s best-loved and most popular faces on television.

Sherrie currently stars in the hit TV series Benidorm as Joyce Temple-Savage, the manager of the Solana Resort. She has been filming the tenth series since March and it is set to air in early 2018.

Alongside Sherrie, television and stage star Ben Richards plays The Beast. After rising to fame on the ITV drama Footballers’ Wives, Ben went on to secure high-profile television roles in Holby City, The Bill, Doctors, and Hollyoaks. No stranger to the stage, Ben has appeared in theatres across the UK and the West End with leading roles in Grease, Saturday Night Fever, The Full Monty, 9 to 5, Rock of Ages, and The Bodyguard opposite Beverley Knight at the Dominion Theatre, London, which broke box office attendance records.

Zany impressionist and comedy actor Ben Nickless makes a welcome return to the Theatre Royal Nottingham pantomime this Christmas. This will be Ben’s fourth Theatre Royal Nottingham pantomime, having previously appeared alongside David Hasselhoff in Peter Pan (2013), Lesley Joseph in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (2014), and Christopher Biggins and Simon Webbe in Aladdin (2015).

Returning to the Theatre Royal once again this year is pantomime dame extraordinaire, Andrew Ryan. This year marks Andrew’s fourth appearance at the Theatre Royal Nottingham having previously appeared in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 2014, Aladdin with Stephen Mulhern in 2010, and Jack and the Beanstalk with Nigel Havers in 2009. Andrew will also be directing the pantomime this year.

Musical theatre stars Danny Bayne, Naomi Slights and Natalie Spriggs complete the principal line-up of the pantomime as Trent, Belle and Deadly Nightshade.

Danny Baynes trained at Italia Conti Academy Theatre of Arts. He was the overall winner of ITV’s Grease is the Word and went on to make his West End debut as Danny Zuko in the new London cast production of Grease at the Piccadilly Theatre, and performed to sell-out audiences for over two years. He went on to star in A Chorus Line, Hairspray and Saturday Night Fever in the West End, touring the UK and internationally for Royal Caribbean International. Danny stars as Trent, the vain and villainous ladies’ man with plans to marry the beautiful Belle.

Naomi Slights, also a former Saturday Night Fever star who appeared alongside Danny in the leading role of Stephanie on the production’s UK tour and subsequent international productions, will play Belle. Naomi also starred in the UK tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, 20th Century Boy - The Musical and Mamma Mia! in the West End.

Natalie Spriggs joins them as the evil enchantress Deadly Nightshade, the sorceress who places a curse on the Beast’s castle and all its inhabitants. No stranger to playing the baddie, Natalie has previously worked for Disney as Ursula in The Little Mermaid and Cruella De Vil in 101 Dalmatians. She has also toured the UK in productions of Girls Night, Rock Around the Clock, Spirit of the Dance and Puttin’ on the Ritz.

Beauty and the Beast’s executive producer Jonathan Kiley said: “We have assembled a sensational pantomime company for our spectacular Theatre Royal pantomime this year and we’re very much looking forward to a wonderful season in Nottingham once again. This year’s show will feature all the laughter and sensational song and dance audiences have come to expect and we’re also adding in some fantastic technical elements including a jaw-dropping 3D film sequence, the Beast’s magnificent transformation scene and some truly spellbinding special effects.”

Tickets are £18-£35.50 plus discounts for members, under 16s, families and Go Card holders. For more, go to www.trch.co.uk or call the box office on 0115 989 5555.

Photos by Whitefoot Photography