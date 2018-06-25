Auditions to be held for Nativity! The Musical

Nativity! The Musical is to tour the country later in the year and producers are on the lookout for children across the UK to audition for the 2018 UK tour, which includes a week at the Theatre Royal Nottingham from November 21-25.

Bright, young stars from across the country will have a chance to sparkle and shine as one of the children from Oakmoor School. Auditions will be held across the country, including for those who want to appear at Nottingham, on July 21.

All children auditioning must be:

9-12 years old by September 1

Strictly no taller than 4ft 7inches

Children must live within 45 miles commute to the venue and be available to perform the playing dates of the venue they are auditioning for.

Characterful but disciplined children with strong singing, acting and movement skills and with a passion for performing

Nativity! The Musical is written and directed by the creator and director of the blockbuster film series, Debbie Isitt.

She said: “We are looking for characterful but disciplined children who can ‘act’ as snobby and superior and yet have a sense of fun and can give over the top performances if required. We need the children to have good movement ability - marching, basic choreography and have excellent posture. They should also be able to sing confidently, have basic acting ability and enjoy performing.”

Every child in every school has one Christmas wish, to star in a Nativity, and at St Bernadette’s School they’ve decided to mount a musical version.

Join teacher Mr Maddens and his crazy assistant Mr Poppy as they struggle with hilarious children, and a whole lot of sparkle and shine to make everyone’s Christmas wish come true. Featuring all of your favourite sing-a-long songs from the smash-hit films including Sparkle and Shine, Nazareth and One Night One Moment.

To audition, children must be pre-registered with Keston and Keston the Children’s Regional Casting Directors via the iOS App ‘Keston Casting- downloadable’ which can be downloaded for free via the app store or registration can be via the website www.kestonandkestoncasting.com.

All children who fall within the criteria above will be sent an invite with full information and the location for the audition.

Tickets to see Nativity: The Musical when it comes to Nottingham in November are available from www.trch.co.uk or by calling the box office on 0115 989 5555.