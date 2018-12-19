Back to the roaring 20s with mystery event at National Justice Museum

Celebrate New Year’s Eve in criminal style with a brand new mystery The Theft of the Roderick Ruby at the National Justice Museum in Nottingham.

Set in the roaring ‘20s, it is New Year’s Eve and Major and Mrs Roderick Smythe have called their friends and family together for a night of festivity to bid farewell to 1923 and welcome in 1924.

But, during the countdown to New Year, the lights go out and Mrs Roderick Smythe’s beautiful ruby necklace is stolen! It’s up to you to deduce who is the thief. Is it the secretive socialite, Frunella? The emotionless Major, Richmond? Surely it couldn’t be the maid…

Capturing the spirit of the era, this festive evening includes cocktails, a tour of the museum to interrogate the suspects, a chance to view the evidence and decipher who is the culprit. All will be revealed in the dramatic surroundings of the Victorian Civil Courtroom.

Will you be able to bring the real thief to justice and recover the Roderick Ruby?

Tickets are priced at £24.95 per person and include two free cocktails. The event begins at 7pm for an arrival drink. The interrogation starts at 8pm before proceeding to the Grand Civil Courtroom for the finale with the evening concluding at approximately 10pm.

To book visit nationaljusticemuseum.org.uk or call 0115 9520555.

Advance booking is essential. Book early to avoid disappointment.

This event is for over 12s only. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Photo credit: Thomas Glancz