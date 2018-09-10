Catch Kindertransport play soon at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse Theatre Company is presenting Kindertransport from Friday, October 5 to Saturday, October 20.

Set between 1930s Germany and 1980s England, Nottingham Playhouse’s timely revival of the play by Diane Samuels examines the story behind thousands of Jewish child refugees who were sent by their parents to England to escape Nazi persecution before the outbreak of World War Two.

Best known for her roles in Coronation Street and Emmerdale, Denise Black (pictured) will take to the stage as Lil, an ordinary Manchester mum who has taken in a young Jewish girl, Eva (Jenny Walser).

Fast forward to 1980s England and Eva is now in her 50s and goes by a different name, Evelyn, due to be played by Cate Hamer. As she prepares for her only daughter, Faith, (Elena Breschi) to leave home, memories are unearthed among boxes in the attic and questions must be answered about a life long-buried.

Nottingham actress Rebecca D’Souza will be playing as Eva’s mother, Helga, and Patrick Osborne will take on multiple cast roles, including the Ratcatcher, a Nazi border controller and postman.

In this 80th anniversary year of the Kindertransport, and with hundreds of thousands of unaccompanied child refugees across the world today, the play asks pertinent questions about taking responsibility for those in need right now.

Tickets are priced £37.50-£8.50.

For more information, visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk