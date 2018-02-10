Challenge issued for teams to come forward to take part in Dragon Boat event

Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People has joined with Gable Events to launch the tenth Nottingham Riverside Festival Dragon Boat Challenge.

The 2018 Dragon Boat Challenge takes place on Sunday, August 5, as part of the annual Riverside Festival and is one of the largest and most eagerly anticipated team events in the region. Up to 50 crews from all over the East Midlands are expected to battle it out over the 200m race course.

Dragon boat racing has an ancient Chinese history and according to the Chinese calendar, 2018 is the year of the Dog.

People born in this year are believed to inherit some of the animal’s characteristics and possess the best traits in human nature such as honesty, loyalty, patience, reliability and intelligence. Their industrious nature, faithfulness and strong bond to others augurs well for the teamwork needed to be successful in August.

No previous experience is required to take part, just plenty of team spirit. The dragon boats, qualified helms and all racing equipment are provided and each crew is guaranteed a minimum of three races.

Teams and spectators also benefit from being part of one of the region’s largest family festivals with a bustling fair and vibrant mix of music, dance, crafts and food from around the world, staged by Nottingham City Council.

The Challenge’s official charity, Rainbows, is the only children’s hospice in the East Midlands. By taking part in the Dragon Boat Challenge to raise money for Rainbows, you and your crew will have the chance to make a difference to over 380 children and their families from across the East Midlands counties.

Tom Stanyard, corporate partnership fundraiser at Rainbows, said, “The Dragon Boat Challenge is an amazing event. With up to 50 companies competing for a number of prizes the day has a great atmosphere.

“More amazing than the event however is what Rainbows is able to do with the fundraising support we receive from the crews taking part. With only a small amount of guaranteed funding, your support at events like this makes it possible for us to help and care for those families who need it most.”

The top fundraisers for Rainbows will win the charity trophy plus a special prize lunch kindly donated by Forty Four Bridgford, an independent cocktail bar and kitchen in Nottingham.

For more information and an entry form please call Gable Events on 01780 470718 or visit www.dragonboatfestivals.co.uk/nottingham

For information about the services of Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People call Tom Stanyard on 01509 283919 or visit www.rainbows.co.u

Photo credit: Vanessa Barton Photography