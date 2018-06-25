Comic Craig is coming to Glee Club in Nottingham later this year

Comedian Craig Hill will be bringing his brand new tour preview show to The Glee Club, Nottingham on October 5-6.

Following a hugely successful tours of Australia and the UK and his 20th successful season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Craig will be kicking the rest of the country into touch again this year with his own unique brand of much-loved humour.

Internationally renowned for his cheeky, irreverent and high-octane performances, Craig’s razor-sharp improvisation and his unsurpassed audience rapport combine brilliantly for a unique hour of pure, unadulterated fun.

Firmly established as one of Scotland’s best-loved entertainers, Craig has sold out his previous 19 Edinburgh Festival Fringe seasons. A past winner of the Radio Forth Fringe Award his extensive sell-out UK and worldwide tours include annual comedy festival seasons in Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

He has performed at London’s Palladium, hosted a specially created alternative variety show Craig Hill’s Forbidden Vaudeville for Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber and in 2015 was UK Ambassador for Montreux Comedy Festival’s Joke Nation contest.

He has numerous BBC TV series to his name, his international TV credits include Australian comedy panel show Good News Week, hosting Sydney Comedy Festival’s prestigious Cracker Night gala and storming Montreal’s all-alumni showcase The Best Of Just For Laughs as well as hosting their all-star Britcom lineup.

For tickets, call the box office on 0871 472 0400 or go to glee.co.uk/comedy/nottingham