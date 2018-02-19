Dad’s Army treat at Palace Theatre in Mansfield

Mansfield Palace Theatre hosts another midweek matinee next month for audience members who fancy a spot of nostalgia.

The Good Old Days of Variety is visiting on Wednesday, March 14, at 2pm and is billed as a ‘Dad’s Army Variety Show Special’.

The show stars Frank Williams. Now 86, Frank played the Vicar in the hit show and is one of only two surviving original cast members.

Frank is making a rare appearance onstage in Mansfield to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the famous TV show. This is the only date on the tour that he will appear at, telling funny stories about Dad’s Army, working on TV with Morecambe &

Wise, The Two Ronnies, the new Dad’s Army film in which he returned in a cameo role as the Vicar and much more.

Just added to the bill in Mansfield is comedy legend Dougie Brown from TV’s hit show The Comedians. Also joining them will be West End singing star Linda Watts. The show also features a full supporting company, singalong songs and lots of hilarious comedy.

Do not miss an afternoon of laughter and music to lift your spirits and remember those ‘good old days’.

To find out what’s coming up at Mansfield Palace Theatre, contact the box office on 01623 633133 or view events online at mansfieldpalace.co.uk.