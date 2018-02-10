Exciting new season revealed at Nottingham Playhouse

Nottingham Playhouse has unveiled its updated season programme for 2018, under new artistic director Adam Penford.

Fresh from the West End, the Playhouse has confirmed that Olivier Award-winning actress Rebecca Trehearn will take on the role of Charity in the well-known Broadway musical Sweet Charity, where the cast will be treating audiences to hits such as If My Friends Could See Me Now, Hey Big Spender and The Rhythm of Life.

Nottingham Playhouse

Renowned actress and TV star Martina Laird, best known as Comfort Jones in Casualty and as DC Angie Rice in EastEnders, will be taking the role of Pearl in St-Ann’s-based play Shebeen.

Martina has taken on several Shakespeare roles in the past two years at The Globe, and was in the acclaimed all-female Shakespeares produced at the Donmar that transferred to New York. Martina will be performing along-side Nottingham-born actor Karl Collins, who will be taking a short break from playing Louis Loveday in Hollyoaks for the role of George.

Artistic director at Nottingham Playhouse Adam Penford said: “This is a really exciting year for the Playhouse. From new shows, written by award-winning writers, to investing in the development of local talent we’re taking more risks and sharing local stories, as well as presenting work that looks at the world through a wider lens.

“It’s the first time in several years that we have lead produced a musical and I’m thrilled Rebecca has agreed to play the role as Charity, I’ve been a big fan for a long time.”

Rebecca Trehearn is well known on the musical circuit and last year won an Olivier Award for her performance in Show Boat in the West End.

“We’ve also revealed that Martina Laird is joining Karl Collins in Shebeen, our play set during the 1950s in St Ann’s,” added Adam.

“Shebeen is written by Nottingham author Mufaro Makubiko, and recently won the 2017 Alfred Fagon award for best new play. It shines a light on a community under siege and the sacrifices made for love.”

Further details of the first Neville Studio production under Adam’s tenure as artistic director have also been revealed. Lava by award-winning writer James Fritz, co-produced with Associate Artists Fifth Word, follows the story of Vin and Rachel who survive an asteroid hit on a capital city, in a timely play about grief, masculinity and the power of expression. Lava will run in the Neville Studio from June 14-30 and will be directed by Angharad Jones.

Professional artist development programme – Amplify – also launches in line with the new season, which aims to recognise the talent within the region and has been created to act as a hub for local artists, who are committed to developing their career in the theatre industry.

Adam continued: “Supporting local artists is a fundamental part of Nottingham Playhouse’s work and we are dedicated to providing opportunities for homegrown talent in all areas of our artistic programme.”

For a copy of the new season programme and to book tickets visit, www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo by Nottingham Playhouse by David Baird