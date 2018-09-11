Extra dates on Nish’s tour will include Nottinghamshire shows

Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Nish Kumar is extending his nationwide tour into 2019.

Due to high demand and having sold out the first leg of his brand new tour, he will be coming to a whole host of new venues.

The tour includes appearances at Newark’s Palace Theatre on February 21 and Nottingham Playhouse on March 16.

The title of the tour is It’s In Your Nature To Destroy Yourselves and is a quote from Terminator 2. There will be jokes about politics, mankind’s capacity for self-destruction and if this will lead to the end of days. Nish Kumar is the host of the Mash Report, which you might have seen on BBC2 or on a Facebook video posted by someone you went to school with but haven’t really spoken to in a while.

Alongside stand-up Nish is a frequent voice and face across both television and radio and was the 2015/2016 host of topical comedy show, Newsjack for Radio 4 Extra.

Following a successful pilot in 2016, Nish has completed two series of his own topical show for BBC Radio 4, Spotlight Tonight, which he also hosts.

On screen you can catch up with Nish on the likes of Q.I., Mock The Week & Live At The Apollo both as a stand-up guest and host (all BBC Two), Have I Got News For You & The John Bishop Show (BBC One), 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown (Channel 4), Russell Howard’s Stand-Up for Central, Drunk History, The Alternative Comedy Experience & Live At The Comedy Store (all Comedy Central) and Alan Davies As Yet Untitled & Taskmaster (Dave).

For more details on the local dates, go to https://www.newark-sherwooddc.gov.uk/palacetheatre or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photo by Matt Stronge