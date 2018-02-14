Family treat at Create Theatre for half-term

The Gingerbread Man will be leaping into Create Theatre in Mansfield for a family treat.

For families wanting to discover some half-term fun, West Nottinghamshire College’s Derby Road-based theatre, has the answer.

Hiccup Theatre will be showing two performances of The Gingerbread Man on Monday, February 19, at 11am and 2pm.

The cheeky ginger-flavoured hero will be setting off on the biggest adventure of his life, out of the kitchen, through the town and across the fields all the way to the river while trying to avoid the sly old fox.

The show, which featured at Derby Theatre over Christmas, is suitable for age three and upwards. It’s a brand new version of the classic tale, featuring live music, tasty story-telling and fun activities for children both before and after the performances.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 01623 413363 or visiting www.createtheatre.co.uk