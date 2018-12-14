Gala performance boost for Playhouse’s anniversary fund

Nottingham Playhouse has raised more than £10,000 for its 70th Anniversary Fund, following a gala performance of its critically-acclaimed show The Madness of George III and 70th birthday auction last month.

Having celebrated its platinum anniversary this year, Nottingham Playhouse needs to raise a total £25,000 over the next 12 months to support the continuation of its vital charity work in the local community.

“We’re an award-winning theatre that produces performances comparable to that of the West End and Broadway, so it’s easy to forget that we are in fact a charity,” said Nottingham Playhouse chief executive Stephanie Sirr.

“We’ve had an incredible year, attracting top industry talent, achieving five-star reviews, and producing a National Theatre Live production. However, our ambitions to ensure that the wonder of theatre can be enjoyed by everyone in our community and to support our incredibly talented pool of theatre makers in the East Midlands remain at the heart of what we do.”

Kickstarting this ambitious target was an exclusive gala performance of the five-star rated The Madness of George III, directed by Nottingham Playhouse’s artistic director Adam Penford plus an auction of ‘money-can’t-buy’ prizes.

A patron at the event bid £500 for the pleasure of afternoon tea at Harts with actors Mark Gatiss, Adrian Scarborough and Debra Gillett.

A walk-on part and four tickets to Nottingham Playhouse’s well-known pantomime generated £450 for the cause.

Meanwhile a hand-painted, James Gillray-inspired satirical cartoon ‘self-portrait’ by Mark Gatiss, depicting him as King George III, secured an impressive £2,450 in an online auction, via Nottingham-based auctioneers John Pye.

Stephanie Sirr added: “We are grateful recipients of funding from ACE and Nottingham City Council, but are dependent predominantly on ticket sales and fundraising. Our business relationships with our invaluable sponsors and through hosting events such as our 70th Anniversary Gala are the life-blood of our charity.”

Money raised helps us to continue providing free SHINE community youth theatre groups, enable people to go to the theatre who otherwise would not have the opportunity through our 50:50 campaign and support the development of the next generation of Nottingham creatives, including actors, directors, writers and designers through our Amplify project.”

For more information about how to donate visit www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Photos by Neil Hoyle