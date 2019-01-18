Get your tickets soon to see John Barrowman’s Fabulous show in Nottingham

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 23, to see entertainer John Barrowman when his tour comes to Nottingham later this year.

This summer, John Barrowman will tour England, Scotland, and Wales celebrating his 30 years on stage and screen with favourite songs and fabulous stories from his life and career.

Barrowman is a singer, actor, dancer, presenter, judge and author.

Most recently, UK audiences delighted in supporting him as he made the final three in ITV’s I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2018.

John Barrowman’s Fabulous tour will come to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Friday, June 28.

Speaking about the tour he said: “I can’t believe it’s been 30 years from my West End debut in Anything Goes to my Australian jungle adventures in I’m A Celebrity, and there’s been lots of fabulousness in between.

“I’m thrilled to celebrate this amazing milestone with my FABULOUS tour. I’m looking forward to meeting fans and sharing some of my favourite moments with you all.”

Tickets go on sale at 10am Wednesday, January 23 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com or www.trch.co.uk