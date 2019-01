Stand-up star Russell Kane will be in action at Nottingham’s Theatre Royal on November 10.

See the comedian later this year when he brings his new touring show The Fast And The Curious to the area.

Packing more energy than a Duracell factory, Russell’s RS Turbo laugh engine will motor through love, family and life - once again proving that the fast and the curious amongst us see more stuff and get more things done.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk