Les Dennis, Gareth Gates and Sooty announced in cast for star-studded Theatre Royal Nottingham panto Cinderella

A star-studded cast has been announced for this year’s Nottingham Theatre Royal panto Cinderella, featuring Les Dennis, Connor McIntyre, Gareth Gates plus Richard Cadell and Sooty.

Coronation Street’s Les Dennis and Connor McIntyre will swap the cobbles for clutch bags as the Ugly Sisters, alongside Pop Idol star Gareth Gates as Prince Charming, with Richard Cadell and Sooty starring as Buttons from Saturday, November 30.

Les Dennis has been a mainstay of British entertainment since he won the 1974 talent show New Faces.

His appearance propelled him to stardom with featured spots on light entertainment shows including The Laughter Show and Les hosted Family Fortunes for an unprecedented 15-year run.

His theatre work includes roles in Chicago, Spamalot, She Loves Me and Me and My Girl in the West End, the UK tours of Art, High School Musical, Hairspray, Legally Blonde and The Addams Family playing Uncle Fester.

His film and television credits include Intimate Relations opposite Julie Walters, Brookside, Hotel Babylon, Merseybeat and Extras. In 2014, he joined Coronation Street as Michael Rodwell, a petty criminal who met his demise at the hands of his fellow Ugly Sister, Pat Phelan.

Connor McIntyre has previously appeared in The Governor, A & E, Murder City, See No Evil, Wire in the Blood, Law and Order, London’s Burning and Casualty.

He is best known as the malevolent mainstay of ITV’s Coronation Street, Pat Phelan, since he made his debut in 2013. Connor rose to fame playing the villainous Pat, where he has been embroiled in numerous high-profile storylines solidifying his reputation as one of soap-land’s ultimate baddies.

Gareth Gates rose to stardom in 2002 as runner-up in the UK’s first Pop Idol. He has sold more than 3.5 million records in the UK, released three albums and had four UK number one singles.

Alongside his pop career, Gareth has been seen on ITV1’s Dancing on Ice and The Big Reunion 2014. Gareth’s theatre career has seen him play the role of Marius in the 25th anniversary tour of Les Misérables for Sir Cameron Mackintosh, in Loserville at West Yorkshire Playhouse and the UK tours of Legally Blonde and Boogie Nights the Musical. He has regularly toured in the concert Mad About the Musicals and starred in the UK tour of Footloose.

They will be joined by the television, stage, comic book, animation and film star Sooty, ably supported by his guardian, co-host, funny man and illusionist Richard Cadell.

Sooty made his screen debut over 67 years ago and in that time has delighted audiences of millions worldwide with his cheeky sense of humour, jaw-dropping magic tricks and hilarious mishaps, despite not ageing whatsoever.

Cinderella will be once again be produced by Qdos Entertainment, the world’s biggest pantomime producer, continuing their long-running partnership with the Theatre Royal Nottingham, following last year’s swashbuckling production of Peter Pan.

Jonathan Saville, interim venue director at the Theatre Royal Nottingham, said: “We are so excited to announce a really strong pantomime cast line-up today.

“Cinderella is already such a beautiful and well-loved story, and I think the sheer talent and comedy value this cast can bring will raise this year’s panto to another level.

“Our Ugly Sisters will be unrecognisable from their Corrie personas, so that alone will be a treat for all the soap fans in the audience. Alongside Gareth’s wonderful voice, and Richard Cadell and Sooty’s comedy and magic tricks, we hope this year’s show will have plenty for everyone to enjoy.”

The production runs from November 30 to January 5.

