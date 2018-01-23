Smash hit musical is on lookout for canine cast member

Could your pampered pet or family pooch be destined for fame?

Producers of a major new tour of the smash-hit Broadway and West End show Legally Blonde The Musical are on the hunt for four-legged stars across the UK and Ireland.

EastEnders star Rita Simons, Lucie Jones, who represented the UK in the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, and Bill Ward, star of Coronation Street and Emmerdale, are the human stars of the show but Legally Blonde The Musical also has two dogs in the cast: a Chihuahua called Bruiser and another called Rufus. Bruiser (pictured) is already cast and will be on the road with the show but producers have decided to hold auditions for Rufus in every town and city on the tour.

Auditions for Nottingham will be held at Nottingham Tennis Centre, University Boulevard, Nottingham, from 2pm-5pm on Saturday, February 3.

Associate director David Barrett said: “Legally Blonde The Musical is a show all about stereotypes and not judging a book by its cover and the dogs are no different in this. So whereas Bruiser is the cute, tiny, adorable one, with Rufus we are looking for the total opposite. We are looking for a big, brutish, dog that only its mother could love - preferably a bulldog as in the film but we are certainly open to options.”

Legally Blonde The Musical is an all-singing, all-dancing romantic comedy, a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest. College sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods, doesn’t take no for an answer. When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School.

Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style. Based on the Reese Witherspoon film, Legally Blonde The Musical earned seven Tony nominations and 10 Drama Desk Award nominations during its Broadway run.

In the UK it was nominated for 5 Laurence Olivier Awards winning three including Best New Musical, and was nominated for eight Whatsonstage Awards winning four including Best Musical.

Legally Blonde The Musical, with music and lyrics by Laurence O’Keefe and Nell Benjamin and book by Heather Hach, based on the novel by Amanda Brown and the MGM motion picture, will visit the Theatre Royal Nottingham from May 15-19 as part of a major tour of the UK and Ireland.

To register interest in attending these open auditions, or for more information, contact David Barrett, associate director for Legally Blonde The Musical, at legallyblondedogauditions@gmail.com