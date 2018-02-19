SnowWhite gets the Red Earth treatment in Playhouse performance

Enjoy a new version of the Snow White story when Red Earth perform Mirror Mirror in the Neville Studio at Nottingham Playhouse on February 24.

When Snow White is offered a juicy red apple, by a kind old lady, she is sorely tempted. On the other hand, how does she know it’s not poisoned? She’s nearly been poisoned twice this week already and it’s not pleasant.

Join Snow White, as guests at her wedding, and the whole story – magic mirror, wicked stepmother, seven dwarfs and all – will be revealed.

Red Earth’s new version of this timeless tale combines beautiful puppets, captivating storytelling and mesmerising sign language.

Call the box office for ticket and performance details on 0115 9419419 or see www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk