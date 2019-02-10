Stand-up star Ivo to perform latest show at Nottingham Glee

Ivo Graham is to be performing his latest stand-up show at Nottingham Glee Club on April 9.

Following an acclaimed, sold-out run at the 2018 Edinburgh Fringe Festival (with extra dates added due to huge demand), the comedian is taking his show Motion Sickness on tour around the UK. Ivo is growing up. So, this is his “moving in together” show`: his “getting married” show; his “having kids” show. Sounds exhausting, right? Imagine being the one actually doing it.

Ivo Graham is making lots of big life choices, and doing his darnedest to feel as positive about them as possible, rather than just feeling scared. Everyone has wobbles about commitment, right? Or is that just Eton boys who’ve been repressing their feelings since they went away to boarding school aged seven? Is it time to open up a bit? His girlfriend thinks so; his therapist thinks so; various comedy critics think so. But what if scratching the itch only makes it worse?

Since becoming the first winner of So You Think You’re Funny in 2009, Ivo Graham has gone on to tour four shows and gain increasing popularity as one of the bright young lights of British comedy. TV and radio-wise, he has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Mock The Week, Live From The BBC, Roast Battle, Jon Richardson’s Ultimate Worrier, Fighting Talk, The Now Show, and It’s Not What You Know.

For more, see www.glee.co.uk/nottingham

Photo credit: Matt Stronge