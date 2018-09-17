Strictly star Craig will strut his stuff in Annie production at Nottingham venue

Strictly Come Dancing star judge Craig Revel Horwood will star as Miss Hannigan in the smash hit production of the musical Annie when it comes to the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham next year, from May 20-25.

Craig Revel Horwood is probably best known as a judge on all 16 series of BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing. He returns to the part of Miss Hannigan, having played the role to critical acclaim in this production in both the West End and on the 2015/16 UK tour. His other West End theatre credits include Cats, Miss Saigon and Crazy for You.

Craig directed and choreographed the recent tour of Sister Act The Musical as well as the Strictly Come Dancing Live tour for the past six years.Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave young Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage. Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks. Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search…

This new production includes the classic songs The Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, and Tomorrow.

