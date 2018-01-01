The game’s afoot as Sherlock Holmes play comes to Nottingham later this year

Sherlock Holmes: The Final Curtain is coming to Nottingham Theatre Royal from June 4-9, starring Robert Powell and Liza Goddard.

Could this really be the final curtain for the world’s greatest detective?

Sherlock Holmes lives in retirement on the South Coast. He keeps bees, occasionally casts his fly fishing rod, even plays his Stradivarius when the rheumatism allows.

All too aware that he’s older and slower, he’s concerned that he might have lost his touch, paranoid that he is an easy target for his enemies. There have been so many over the years. He never truly believed Moriarty died at the Reichenbach Falls.

So when Mary Watson (wife of his former associate Dr John Watson) tracks him down, telling him she has seen her long-dead son, James, through the window of 221B Baker Street, apparently alive and well, Holmes is determined to solve the mystery and confront his own demon.

Chilling, gripping and filled with unforeseen twists and revelations, this new thriller has been commissioned by Theatre Royal Bath from award-winning dramatist Simon Reade, This world premiere production reunites the dream team of Robert Powell and Liza Goddard following huge acclaim for their performances in Single Spies and Relatively Speaking.

Call the box office for ticket information on 0115 9895555 or go to www.trch.co.uk