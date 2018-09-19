THEATRE REVIEW: Teechers at John Godber Centre, Hucknall

Teechers offers a top-class trio of talent, a stellar script and a guaranteed A** night out, writes Sarah Newall.

The Elemental Theatre Company’s production of John Godber’s classic is a high energy, hilarious romp through a comprehensive school set in Thatcher’s Britain. The play is framed in a time when walking through the school gates was not dissimilar to entering the monkey enclosure at the zoo.

From the moment the bell goes for Year 11, this talented triad fill the auditorium with the drama it was designed for. In a nod to immersive theatre the audience sit a breathable distance from the cast behind tables strewn with activities. The stage set is simple and strong, perfectly aided by the venue and the actors allow for a synergy between audience and cast which is a delight to behold.

This play within a play brings together Gail, Hobby and Salty, three students who, through their own end of term play, recount the tale of their idealistic new drama teacher, Mr. Nixon, and the daily challenges of his burgeoning career at Whitewall comprehensive school.

Ysabella Fiddimore plays Gail and has funny bones: each of her characters is delivered with ease and she is a delight to watch.

In fact, as each of the threesome of actors transform into a vast array of characters they breeze in and out seemingly effortlessly in an all-round class act.

Thomas Morley switches from the central character Mr Nixon to school bully Oggy Moxon, performing a number of characters in between, with cool composure and comic timing.

Thomas Stevenson performs with true style - his stage presence is powerful and his characterisation a joy.

Performed in the hall of Hucknall’s John Godber centre – where better? – the play is set in the 80s, but the music is a mix of old and more recent. It’s a reminder that while in an age of OFSTED inspections and swankier buildings, the pupil-teacher dynamic remains unchanged throughout time. I was sat between my 45-year-old partner and a teenage girl – both laughed out loud - at different points - and both were completely mesmerised.

The next and final performance of the production is Friday, September 21. If you want to laugh your socks off and have a thoroughly entertaining night out, get your tickets online at Hucknall’s John Godber Centre, or on the door for £5 each. For more information and to book, visit www.seaty.co.uk/teechers2018

The show starts at 7.30pm. Doors open at 7pm.