Thrilling night out is in store for Jacko fans at RCH

Thriller Live will come to the Royal Concert Hall Nottingham from January 9-13.

This is a spectacular concert created to celebrate the career of Michael Jackson.

Seen by more than four million people in over 30 countries, Thriller Live continues to moonwalk around the world, taking you on a visual, audio and electrifying journey through the magic of Michael Jackson’s 45-year musical history.

You will experience over two hours of non-stop hits from pop to rock, soul to disco as the cast pay homage to Jackson’s legendary live performances and innovative dance moves executed with flair, precision and passion, this is a show that you will never forget.

Expect your favourite songs delivered by a talented cast and band, including I Want You Back, ABC, Can You Feel It, Off The Wall, The Way You Make Me Feel, Smooth Criminal, Beat It, Billie Jean, Dirty Diana, Bad, Rock With You, They Don’t Care About Us, Dangerous and Thriller plus many more.

For more see www.trch.co.uk or call the box office for tickets on 0115 989 5555.