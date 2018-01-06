Westfield Folkhouse to present a real beauty of a panto

Calling all panto fans. Sleeping Beauty is to be performed at Mansfield Palace Theatre, from January 13-21.

The acclaimed and popular Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime Group return with their latest production.

The Westfield Folkhouse team has been producing traditional pantomimes in Mansfield since 1942 and this year’s offering has had an extra Sunday morning performance added. The show focuses on a land far away where a beautiful princess is born to royalty and at her naming ceremony everyone gathers to present gifts to the little princess, until an unwanted guest arrives.

An evil witch casts a spell on the baby princess and announces that she will die by pricking her finger on a spinning wheel before her 18th birthday.

Fortunately, a guardian fairy changes the spell so that when this happens she only falls into a deep sleep and the spell can be broken with a kiss from her true love.

Don’t miss out on this family panto treat.

Call the box office for tickets on 01623 633133.