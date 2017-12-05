Tramlines music festival gets go ahead for 10th birthday move to Sheffield's Hillsborough Park

Sheffield's Tramlines music festival has been given the go ahead to move to a new home to celebrate its 10th birthday next year - it will be held at Hillsborough Park.

The line-up will be announced early in the New Year for the 2018 event which will be held July 20 to 22. Tickets details at www.tramlines.org.uk.

Bosses had been expecting a licensing decision at a sub-committee hearing on Thursday.

But the license has been approved in advance of the Sheffield Council hearing.

It means the main stage will move from the 17,500-capacity Ponderosa in Upperthorpe as Tramlines aims for a 40,000 crowd in Hillsborough for its 10th anniversary next July.

The size of the festival's new site and good public transport links were cited as reasons for the move.

Headliners last year included The Libertines

Bosses say the relocation will allow Tramlines to offer a family element, and that local businesses are likely to benefit.

Acts appearing over the years have included Public Enemy, The Charlatans, Echo and the Bunnymen, Sister Sledge, Heaven 17, Reverend and the Makers, Olly Murs, Pixie Lott, Dizzee Rascal, Catfish and the Bottlemen, The Libertines, Primal Scream and All Saints.

Economic experts have estimated it is now worth £9m to the city's economy.

The decision follows public consultation including a well attended meeting in September at which organisers outlined Hillsborough Park as the 'best place' in Sheffield for a relocated Tramlines festival in 2018,

Music fans got an early Christmas resent today - Tramlines will go ahead next year at Hillsborough Park

A working group was set up to address residents' concerns about noise, traffic, vandalism and the specific parts of the park Tramlines will occupy.

Sarah Nulty, the festival director, said: "I'm delighted that our license for Hillsborough Park has been approved.

"We can now put our plans into practice as we celebrate the 10th anniversary with the biggest and best Tramlines to date.

"The first line-up announcement will be early next year so please keep an eye on our website and social media channels.

"We are working closely with Sheffield City Council on the city centre proposition to ensure that it remains a core part of the weekend and more information on those plans will be released in the new year.”

The proposal had the full backing of the city council's major events chief.

Richard Eyre, the council's head of major events, who was one of Tramlines' founders in 2009, said a change was necessary as the venture had become 'too successful'.

"It's outgrown the city centre. This is a great move. We think Hillsborough Park is the right site."