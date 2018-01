Turbowolf will play the Rescue Rooms in Nottingham next month.

Just announced as support for Royal Blood on their upcoming US tour, Turbowolf are live in the UK and Europe this spring in support of their album, The Free Life, out on March 9.

Latest single Domino also feature’s Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr.

Their Nottingham gig is on March 13 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2Dhq1TT