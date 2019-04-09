Westlife sell-out show screens in cinemas - here’s how to get tickets this week

Westlife are well and truly back with their biggest tour to date coupled with their two new singles ‘Hello My Love’ and ‘Better Man’ going straight to the top of the iTunes charts around the world.

Celebrating 20 years since their debut single hit the No.1 spot, ‘The Twenty Tour’ will see the band perform together for the first time since 2012.

Now, cinema goers across the UK and Ireland will be able to join Shane, Nicky, Mark, and Kian and the sold-out crowd at Dublin’s Croke Park Stadium on Saturday July 6, direct from their local cinemas. Tickets for the screening go on sale this Friday, April 12.

‘The Twenty Tour’ is Westlife’s fastest selling tour of all time. The band sold an incredible 400,000 tickets in just 48 hours. The live broadcast will see the global pop kings perform brand new songs, alongside their greatest hits and all 14 of their UK No.1 hits including as ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’, ‘You Raise Me Up’ and ‘Unbreakable’.

Westlife: The Twenty Tour Live from Croke Park, distributed by CinemaLive, will be broadcast at 8pm on Saturday 6th July 2019.

