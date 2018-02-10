What’s for lunch?

Herby lemon salad wraps

(Serves 6)

Ingredients

40g butter, soft; 1 lemon;

1 clove garlic, crushed;

4-5 sprigs thyme; 2-3 sprigs sage, leaves finely chopped;

1 whole chicken approx 1.7kg; 6 spring onions; 2 bags herb salad; 1 carrot, grated; 2tbsp olive oil;

1tbsp whole grain mustard; 2tbsp red wine vinegar; 6 wraps.

Method

Heat oven to 190C/ 170C fan. Beat together butter, zest of lemon, garlic, thyme leaves and sage. Use your hands to ease away the skin over the breast of the chicken and spread butter mixture under the skin. Put half the remaining lemon inside the chicken (keep the other half for the dressing) and season the chicken

skin with salt and pepper. Cook the chicken for 1 ½ hrs, basting regularly. Mix together oil, mustard, vinegar and squeeze of reserved lemon and season. Slice spring onions and mix with the herb salad and grated carrot in a bowl. Cut chicken into portions and lay on top of salad. Drizzle everything with dressing. Divide salad between the wraps and serve.

Recipe courtesy of www.makemoreofsalad